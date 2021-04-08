Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

