Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $22.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $909.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

