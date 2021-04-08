Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $162.98 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00003913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $162.98 million and approximately $35.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.45 or 0.03545439 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032729 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

