Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells $856,898.52 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $35,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

