Wade D. Miquelon Buys 47,550 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.