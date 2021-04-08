W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $380.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $930,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.91. The company had a trading volume of 318,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,889. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.26. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

