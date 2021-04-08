Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PPR opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
About Voya Prime Rate Trust
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.