Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

FSKR stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.