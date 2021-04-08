Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 37,460 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,460 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.