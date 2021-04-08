Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,315 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

SPIP opened at $30.47 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

