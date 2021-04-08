Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $965,000 Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,186,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,865,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,018,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 2,203.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 971,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

PS opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

