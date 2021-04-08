Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

