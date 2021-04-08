Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

TUP stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

