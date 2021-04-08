Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,248,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 495,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 313,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders sold 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

