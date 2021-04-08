Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

