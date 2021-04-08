Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,013 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.