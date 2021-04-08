Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 183,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -179.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

