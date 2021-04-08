Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

