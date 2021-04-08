Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 289,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,653,285 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $18.87.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,936,000 after buying an additional 176,687 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

