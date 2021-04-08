Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

