Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.