Virtu Financial LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,462 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $561,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BVN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

