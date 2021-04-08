Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 102,235 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 187.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Drive Shack worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

