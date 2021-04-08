Virtu Financial LLC Invests $386,000 in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 in the last three months.

RLAY stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.