Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,300 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock worth $11,214,343. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.