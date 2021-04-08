Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

