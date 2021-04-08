Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

VKTX opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

