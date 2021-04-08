Victrex (LON:VCT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,300.63 ($30.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,144.95.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,264.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.