Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up to $25.89

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $26.62. Victory Capital shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

