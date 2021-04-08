Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.