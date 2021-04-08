Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $9.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on VET. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 138,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.