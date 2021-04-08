Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after buying an additional 593,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 130,534 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

