Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $198,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

