Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,382 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.