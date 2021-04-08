Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,224 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 229,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SFL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 304,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

