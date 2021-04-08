Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $597,163.16 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 1,451,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 192.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

