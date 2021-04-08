Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.