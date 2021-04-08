Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

