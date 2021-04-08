Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 9.1%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.64 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.64 ($0.24). 5,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.