Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.97

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 2643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

