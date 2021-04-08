Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.05 and a twelve month high of $374.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

