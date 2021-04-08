Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 251,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,899. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

