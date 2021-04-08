Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Decreased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 9.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.25. 378,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,209. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

