Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

VLY opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

