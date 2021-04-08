Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 1,300 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

