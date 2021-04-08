Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

NYSE USB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

