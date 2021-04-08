Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after buying an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $15,386,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

