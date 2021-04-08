Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $75,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

