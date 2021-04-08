Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires Shares of 5,000 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

