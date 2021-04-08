Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $144.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $86.82 and a 1 year high of $144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.